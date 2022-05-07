Origin Dollar Tops 1-Day Volume of $52,159.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $94.52 million and approximately $52,159.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00200548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00202931 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.95 or 0.00465966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00039402 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,627.82 or 1.97125572 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 94,585,276 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars.

