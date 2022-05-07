Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons updated its FY22 guidance to $2.00-$2.35 EPS.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,769. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.64. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.39%.

OEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

In other news, Director Dan F. Smith purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary A. Lindsey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $150,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 69,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,259. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,268,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 42,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,232 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

