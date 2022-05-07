Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $37.78 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

