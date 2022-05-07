Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $89.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.82. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

