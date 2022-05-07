Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.16% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $389,000. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 77.8% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 75.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period.

TAXF opened at $49.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.53. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.64 and a 12 month high of $55.96.

