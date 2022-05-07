Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 1,540 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.98. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98.

