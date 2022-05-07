Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 503 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ FISV opened at $95.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $119.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 112,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.