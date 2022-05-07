Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $178.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.35. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.96 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.