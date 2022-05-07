Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $99.65 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.90.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 59.66%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,718 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

