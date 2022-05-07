Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) is Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s Largest Position

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,161,167 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 506,010 shares during the quarter. Ormat Technologies comprises approximately 16.2% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 3.86% of Ormat Technologies worth $167,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,373,000 after purchasing an additional 680,613 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,232 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.77. 248,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,260. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.46. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $88.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In related news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $606,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

