Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) will report sales of $29.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.13 million. Orrstown Financial Services posted sales of $28.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year sales of $117.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.41 million to $117.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $119.24 million, with estimates ranging from $118.28 million to $120.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 25.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORRF. Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, Director Floyd E. Stoner bought 2,464 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $60,762.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $4,536,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 244,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 162,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.65. 43,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

