Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Upgraded by Hovde Group to “Outperform”

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Hovde Group currently has $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.68. 2,933,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,916. Owl Rock Capital has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $281.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.01 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 48.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 96.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 39,750 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 27.1% during the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 79,990 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,352,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,434,000 after acquiring an additional 196,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 201,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 30,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

