Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 1,140 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $9,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,559,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,768,000 after purchasing an additional 91,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,529,000 after purchasing an additional 199,027 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,956,000 after purchasing an additional 132,892 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,510,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,335,000 after purchasing an additional 27,731 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,070. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.53. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.888 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.