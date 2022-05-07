Oxbow Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 40,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 5,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

IBM stock traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $137.67. 7,306,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,381,692. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.54%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

