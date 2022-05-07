Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 134 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $580.10. 2,074,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,332. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $594.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $588.23. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $6,840,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

