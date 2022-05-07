Oxbow Advisors LLC Takes Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 164,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,284,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 11.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 30,459 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 682.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,143 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 13.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 47.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of GTY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.28. 343,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,075. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.76. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 40.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 121.48%.

