Oxbow Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,832,000 after buying an additional 681,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,603,000 after purchasing an additional 346,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,221 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,479,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,933,000 after purchasing an additional 33,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,144 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

NYSE MO traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $56.57. 11,512,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,924,484. The firm has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

