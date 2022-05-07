Oxbow Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000.

NTG traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,093. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.93. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $40.61.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

