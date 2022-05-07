P.A.W. Capital Corp Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

P.A.W. Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.9% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.04. 19,891,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,451,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average is $51.62.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

