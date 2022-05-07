P.A.W. Capital Corp Has $889,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,172,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $6.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $449.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.56.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

