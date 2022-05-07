P.A.W. Capital Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

P.A.W. Capital Corp decreased its stake in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Asure Software comprises 2.6% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Asure Software were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,343,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at $1,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASUR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Asure Software in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of ASUR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 28,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,263. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.18 million, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

