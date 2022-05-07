P.A.W. Capital Corp Trims Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

P.A.W. Capital Corp trimmed its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,405,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,073,000 after buying an additional 299,741 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,460,000 after buying an additional 232,993 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,550,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,209,000 after buying an additional 1,184,082 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,599,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,161,000 after buying an additional 264,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,228,000 after buying an additional 222,793 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

VRNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.08.

VRNS traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,189. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.14. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,797,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $68,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $268,070. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems (Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.