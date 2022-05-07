Pacific American Holdings Limited (ASX:PAK) Insider Keith Middleton Acquires 1,000,000 Shares

Pacific American Holdings Limited (ASX:PAK – Get Rating) insider Keith Middleton bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,000.00 ($9,859.15).

Get Pacific American alerts:

About Pacific American (Get Rating)

Pacific American Holdings Limited focuses on the production, development, and exploration of metallurgical coal assets in Canada and Australia. The company's flagship property is the Elko coking coal project covering an area of 8,824 acres located in Kootenay, British Columbia, Canada. It also has exploration licenses in the metallurgical coal region of the Arkoma Basin in Oklahoma; and focuses on the development of hydro projects within Australia and the South Pacific Region, as well as holds an agreement to earn up to a 60% equity interest in the Porphyry North Gold Project in Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.