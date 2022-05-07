Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Trading Down 0.5%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 3,546 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 9,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th.

About Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC)

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

