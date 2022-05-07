Palladium Partners LLC Buys 60 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Netflix from $555.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $7.35 on Friday, hitting $180.97. 17,168,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,086,988. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

