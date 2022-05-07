Palladium Partners LLC Decreases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,649 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,306,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2,850.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 394,314 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4,303.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after buying an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 158.1% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 457,124 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $100,540,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,689,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,217,021. The stock has a market cap of $88.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 102.82 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.46. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $143.38 and a 52-week high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.24.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

