Palladium Partners LLC Grows Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $130.56. 1,851,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,580. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.21.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

