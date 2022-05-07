Palladium Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,825,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,369,948. The company has a market cap of $388.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.45 and its 200-day moving average is $214.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.24.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,513 shares of company stock worth $10,492,649. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

