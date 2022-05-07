Palladium Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,510,044 shares of company stock valued at $11,184,929 and sold 1,081,452 shares valued at $65,213,258. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BX traded down $3.47 on Friday, reaching $101.49. 5,945,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,214,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.75 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.05.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

