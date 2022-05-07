Palladium Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 203,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,221,000 after purchasing an additional 151,593 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 167,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,006 shares in the last quarter. Beecher Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 383,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Nucor stock traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,818,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.22. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $187.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.88.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 23.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

