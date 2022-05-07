Palladium Partners LLC Sells 1,020 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,367,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 130,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $782,000.

GSY remained flat at $$49.72 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,891. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $50.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.10.

