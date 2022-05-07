Palladium Partners LLC Sells 1,229 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXR. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

Shares of EXR traded down $8.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.66. 984,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,021. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.67 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.61 and a 200-day moving average of $201.98.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

