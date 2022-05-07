Palladium Partners LLC Sells 595 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTVA stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,236,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

About Corteva (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.