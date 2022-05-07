Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palomar had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Shares of PLMR stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $52.48. 131,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,642. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.79. Palomar has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $97.18.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $29,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,982.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $115,685 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Palomar by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,832,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Palomar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Palomar by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

