Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.75

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 427216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Panasonic in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66.

Panasonic ( OTCMKTS:PCRFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Panasonic Holdings Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Panasonic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

