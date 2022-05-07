Pangolin Market Capitalization Reaches $12.13 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 7th. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Pangolin has a total market cap of $12.13 million and $1.89 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00194123 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.83 or 0.00200812 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.57 or 0.00468454 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00039346 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,346.81 or 1.99452055 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,705,340 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

