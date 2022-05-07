PANTHEON X (XPN) Market Cap Tops $739,215.16

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

PANTHEON X (XPN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. PANTHEON X has a total market cap of $739,215.16 and approximately $5,775.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PANTHEON X has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One PANTHEON X coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,204.95 or 0.99976439 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002879 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00098812 BTC.

PANTHEON X Profile

PANTHEON X (CRYPTO:XPN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,786,427 coins. PANTHEON X’s official website is pantheonx.io. PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X.

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

PANTHEON X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PANTHEON X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PANTHEON X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PANTHEON X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PANTHEON X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PANTHEON X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.