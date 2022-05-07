PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average is $46.77. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.25). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in PAR Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,092,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,189,000 after buying an additional 115,094 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,171,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,805,000 after purchasing an additional 80,057 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,534,000 after purchasing an additional 347,823 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,900,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 999,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,472,000 after purchasing an additional 244,417 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

