Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,708 shares.The stock last traded at $7.52 and had previously closed at $7.50.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Partner Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Partner Communications by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Partner Communications by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Partner Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Partner Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Partner Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.