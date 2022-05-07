Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Paychex by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 127,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,455,000 after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 191,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,111,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.14.

PAYX stock opened at $124.16 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.12 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 70.40%.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

