Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Lowered to $350.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $396.29.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $295.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.89, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $278.37 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.26 and its 200 day moving average is $378.41.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.