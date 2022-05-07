PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PBF Logistics LP engages in owning, leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBF Logistics LP is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PBF Logistics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of PBFX opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. PBF Logistics has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $986.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.65 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 63.82% and a net margin of 42.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Logistics will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 49.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBFX. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PBF Logistics by 65.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in PBF Logistics by 18.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PBF Logistics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 33.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

