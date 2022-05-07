PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

NASDAQ CNXN traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $48.13. The stock had a trading volume of 61,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,775. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $54.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.47.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $129,479.49. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,153,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,738,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 29,883 shares of company stock worth $1,496,360 in the last 90 days. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PC Connection by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,215,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PC Connection by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PC Connection by 570.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 181,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PC Connection by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNXN. StockNews.com began coverage on PC Connection in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

About PC Connection (Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

