PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $2.77 Million Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CGI by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,077,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,321,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CGI by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,513,000 after buying an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

GIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.70.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.50. 209,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,552. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $77.25 and a one year high of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.92%. CGI’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

