PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $886,000 Stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SSR Mining by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSRM shares. TD Securities raised their price target on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.36.

In related news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $93,201.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.64. 1,616,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.90. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $407.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 20.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

