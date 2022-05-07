PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Increases Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,720 shares during the period. Stantec accounts for 3.6% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $10,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Stantec by 49.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Stantec by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Stantec during the third quarter worth $260,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stantec alerts:

STN has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.92.

Shares of STN stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $45.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average is $52.32. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Stantec had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $726.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Stantec Profile (Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.