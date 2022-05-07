PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Raises Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 333.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Hilton Grand Vacations accounts for about 1.2% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,786. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.95 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

