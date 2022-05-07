PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Raises Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear makes up 1.5% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Gildan Activewear worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 272,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 36,717 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 55,529 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIL. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

NYSE:GIL traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.92. 857,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.98. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.30%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

