PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 18,580 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,580 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 5.0% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $14,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $100.63. 805,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $96.85 and a one year high of $119.41. The stock has a market cap of $141.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.10.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.944 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.34.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

