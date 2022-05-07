PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 190,910 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190,910 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 1,722.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 48.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,500. TransAlta Co. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.09.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 20.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $483.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. CIBC upped their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

